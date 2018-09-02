Man shot in Casino overnight

A Police crime scene has been established on Canterbury St in Casino where a man was shot overnight.

A Police crime scene has been established on Canterbury St in Casino where a man was shot overnight. Tessa Mapstone

POLICE investigations continue after a man was shot in Casino overnight.

A 31-year-old man was walking on Canterbury Street, near the intersection with Walker Street at about 11pm, when he was shot in the left shoulder by an unknown occupant in a white sedan.

The car then left the scene, travelling west on Canterbury Street.

Six emergencey service crews attended the scene and the man was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound.

Police from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene.

The scene is being canvassed and witnesses are being spoken to.

A NSW Police Spokesperson said the injured man was described to be a stable condition.

Investigations continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.