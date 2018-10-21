Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
A man was slashed several times with a box cutter. Picture: Steve Tyson
Crime

Man slashed with box cutter outside Sydney hostel

21st Oct 2018 5:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are searching for a man after another man was slashed several times with a box cutter outside a Sydney hostel.

The 27-year-old was found with wounds to his back, face, shoulders and arms in Potts Point about 3.30am on Sunday.

he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson
he attacker fled the scene in a taxi. Picture: Steve Tyson

Police believe he was arguing with a man known to him before he was attacked.

"There was an ongoing dispute between them that's escalated," Inspector Michael Lauricella told reporters on Sunday.

"Someone using a box cutter as a weapon is a fairly serious offence."

The attacker fled the scene in a taxi, Insp Lauricella said.

Police are looking for a 37-year-old man they believe can assist with their investigation.

The victim was taken to St Vincent's Hospital, where he will undergo surgery for non-life threatening injuries.

Police urge anyone involved in the attack or saw it happen to come forward.

Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police at the scene of the incident. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
Police believe the victim was arguing with a man known to him. Picture: Steve Tyson
box cutter crime hostel sydney

Top Stories

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    South Grafton lashed by flash flooding

    Weather Residents reported up to 40mm of rain as a severe thunderstorm sweeps through the Clarence Valley.

    • 21st Oct 2018 5:38 PM
    Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    premium_icon Maclean helipad decision could come before election says MP

    Health State MP still unsure on funding for a helipad at Maclean hospital.

    MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    premium_icon MP petitions own government over hospital funding priority

    Health MP calls on people power to help get vital hospital funding approved

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather Severe storm activity is heading for the state this afternoon

    Local Partners