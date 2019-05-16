Menu
He surrendered as police pointed tasers at him. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Man smashes up Parramatta Court with hammer

by Campbell Gellie
16th May 2019 8:35 AM
A man is in hospital receiving treatment to his hand after allegedly using a hammer to smash windows at Parramatta Local Court last night.

The 52-year-old man was standing at the front of the courthouse wielding the hammer repeatedly into the windows at 7.15pm.

The man is seen taking a hammer at the court’s tall glass windows. Picture: Twitter
Police pulled out their tasers, pointing them at the man but didn't have to fire them as he surrendered.

The man appeared to be intoxicated and told police he had been drinking vodka.

He was taken to Westmead Hospital where he is still being treated for cuts to his hand.

Parramatta Local Court is expected to be disrupted today while the building is being repaired.

The man received cuts to his hand during the rampage. Picture: Twitter
He repeatedly smashes the windows. Picture: Twitter
