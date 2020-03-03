Man spared jail sentence for pursuit through Grafton

A SYDNEY man who led police on a pursuit through Grafton, resisting officers during his arrest, with two warrants out for his arrest after failing to appear in court has been spared jailtime when he was sentenced this week.

Daniel Dominic O’Neill, 23, appeared in Grafton Local Court on Monday via audio-visual link to be sentenced after pleading guilty to a host of driving charges, including police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously, drive while disqualified and mid-range drink driving, as well as resist officer in execution of duty.

According to police facts tendered in court, at 6.50pm on January 24 this year, O’Neill was behind the wheel of a red Mitsubishi Triton on Turf St when police did a registration check on the vehicle, which revealed the registration had been cancelled.

After following the ute for some time police signalled for the vehicle to stop at the Fitzroy and Duke streets roundabout.

O’Neill continued through the roundabout but signalled to police he intended to pull over near the KFC restaurant. However, without warning, O’Neill turned harshly across unbroken lines towards the store, and police began a pursuit.

Continuing at speed over a raised grass median strip, O’Neill fled along Clarence St towards the Clarence River before coming to an abrupt stop at the Victoria St intersection and rain from the vehicle.

Police gave chase and tackled him to the ground, and after a struggle was handcuffed and arrested. At Grafton Police Station O’Neill returned a breath test reading of 0.135.

Further checks revealed he was wanted on two outstanding warrants for failing to appear at Maclean Local Court for matters dating back to 2018.

After being bail refused since his January arrest, in Grafton Local Court on Monday, magistrate Annette Sinclair sentenced O’Neill to an eight-month intensive corrections order and a 12-month community corrections order, and disqualified from driving for 18 months.