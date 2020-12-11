Man stabbed 35 times in prison after crime spree

Jake Jypsy James Wiffen, 26, was allegedly left to bleed out after being stabbed 35 times by inmate Vester Fernando.

A MAN who was stabbed 35 times in the throat and chest in a Kempsey prison had learnt his lesson after a "horrific" time in custody, a court has heard.

Jake Jypsy James Wiffen, 26, appeared in Tweed Heads Local Court last Wednesday to plead guilty to 11 charges from four separate incidents including stealing cars, disqualified driving, dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and possessing an unauthorised pistol.

Wiffen, who has lived in various places including Bermagui and Stokers Siding in the past few years, was extradited from Queensland on January 17.

Court documents reveal Wiffen took part in transferring $25,000 from the bank account of a man on holiday in Kirra on November 30, 2019.

The victim and his wife woke up in their rented apartment to find they had been broken into and banks cards as well as jewellery and electronics were missing.

After the theft, seven transactions were made transferring money out of the victim's bank account and into another co-accused man's bank account totalling $25,000.

The police facts say the co-accused said Wiffen had made the transactions after the co-accused gave Wiffen access to his bank account.

Wiffen is not charged in relation to the robbery.

He was wanted in Queensland, on bail, on supervised probation and also on parole for other offences when he committed the crime.

Wiffen was seen by a witness driving a stolen car from Casino towing a stolen trailer filled with four motorbikes from Tweed Heads in Reserve Creek in June 2019.

His DNA left behind from a cigarette at the scene confirmed Wiffen had been behind the wheel.

The car and trailer were hidden at the home of an acquaintance of the co-accused Vaughn Cumming and were advertised for sale online.

The acquaintance realised there was stolen property at his home and he called police.

Co-accused Vaughn Cumming has already been sentenced for his role in the June offences.

On January 14, 2020 Wiffen was found asleep inside a blue Hyundai i30 hatchback parked in a bus zone near St Anthonys Catholic Church in Kingscliff.

Police approached and saw Wiffen appeared to be drug affected with bloodshot eyes.

He told officers he was just taking a rest when they noticed a pistol in the driver's side door pocket.

An officer grabbed the gun, however, Wiffen put the car in gear and drove off, knocking the officer out of the way.

Wiffen pulled across double lines and other cars had to take evasive action to avoid hitting him in the wet during the busy holiday season.

The stolen car, with plates stolen separately from Byron Bay earlier in January, was found abandoned 15 minutes later in Banora Point.

Checks revealed the pistol was a replica however police believed it was real at the time.

Wiffen was disqualified from driving until 2022 and on bail at the time of these offences and had to be extradited from Gold Coast three days later.

Wiffen's offences breached a former community corrections order he received after he was found driving a stolen car with 15.02g of cannabis inside, a set of scales, clear resealable bags, an ice pipe, a balaclava and a home made baton on August 6 2018.

Defence lawyer Geoff Gallagher from Save U Legal said his client was lucky to be alive after the violent stabbing on April 8 and had both physical and mental scarring.

Wiffen was left to bleed out after being stabbed 35 times by another inmate.

Mr Gallagher said Wiffen had learnt a lot about accountability since being bailed into a rehabilitation facility after the stabbing and was accepting the consequences of his actions by pleading guilty.

Mr Gallagher explained Wiffen's offending related to "using drugs and dealing drugs and bottom of the barrel associations".

He said his client was looking forward to spending time with his new son born just after he went to prison in January.

"The attack on him in jail is the ultimate motivation for him not to return to this anti-social lifestyle he has had," Mr Gallagher said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy convicted and sentenced Wiffen to an aggregate term of imprisonment of 20 months backdated to begin March 2, 2020.

This meant the non parole period expired on Wiffen's court date.