Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man stabbed after allegedly punching woman in face

by Jacob Miley
6th Oct 2020 11:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has undergone emergency surgery after he was allegedly stabbed in a domestic violence dispute at a Tweed Heads unit.

Authorities were called to the unit on Bay St after reports of a "physical altercation" about 7.30pm Monday.

Police will allege the pair, who are known to each other, had a "verbal argument" before the man punched the woman in the face, causing her to split her lip.

The woman then allegedly stabbed the 38-year-old man in the shoulder.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he underwent surgery. He remains in a critical but stable condition.

The woman was found nearby to the unit with a cut to her lip. The 34-year-old was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment before she was charged with wound person intend to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).

She was refused bail and is due to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court on Tuesday.

A crime scene has been established and investigations into the lead up to the stabbing are continuing.

editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged with double murder to face Grafton court

        Premium Content Man charged with double murder to face Grafton court

        News A South Grafton man charged with the murder of two men who died in a fiery crash in 2018 will again appear in court today

        REVEALED: Who is the Clarence's cutest toddler?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Who is the Clarence's cutest toddler?

        Competitions After 51 nominations and hundreds of votes, who took out the title?

        What are menstrual cups and why should you get one?

        Premium Content What are menstrual cups and why should you get one?

        Health ‘Why should we be afraid of our bodies?’: Growing popularity comes with modern...

        Daily Catch-up: October 6, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: October 6, 2020

        News Today's local fuel, weather, funeral, and other notices in one place