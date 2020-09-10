Menu
Police have declared a crime scene on a busy Everton Hills road after a man was allegedly stabbed in his own home.
Crime

Man stabbed after men storm home

by Kara Sonter
10th Sep 2020 3:59 PM
A crime scene has been declared at an Everton Hills home its resident was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Police were called to the address on South Pine Rd about 1.40pm today.

Police have declared a crime scene at an Everton Hills home after a man was allegedly stabbed there this afternoon.
It is believed two men who live at the address were home when three unknown people entered the house, one of them allegedly armed with a knife.

Ferny Grove Police Senior Sergeant Darren Madgwick said it appeared the three intruders assaulted one of the men, who was allegedly then stabbed by one of the intruders.

He said a substantial amount of blood remained at the crime scene, which is currently under police guard, however the victim's injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics, including a critical care team, arrived at the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

