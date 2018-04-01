Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Blood is seen on the ground of the Shamrock Hotel Motel carpark after a vicious assault, Thursday, October 09, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle
Blood is seen on the ground of the Shamrock Hotel Motel carpark after a vicious assault, Thursday, October 09, 2014. Photo Kevin Farmer / The Chronicle Kevin Farmer
Crime

Man stabbed, goes to pub with knife sticking out of his back

Sarah Barnham
by
1st Apr 2018 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:39 AM

A 27-YEAR-OLD man allegedly stabbed in the back at Beerwah last night stopped in at the pub for one last schooner before calling the police.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police would allege a fight between two men that started at the Beerwah Hotel and moved out on the road on Turner St saw a 20-year-old Beerwah man allegedly stab a Caboolture man.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were initially kicked out of the pub for fighting.

It's alleged when the fight moved elsewhere the 20-year-old stabbed the older man in the back with a knife.

However, the victim returned to the pub and kept drinking, the knife still in his back.

He soon called the police and was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The QPS spokeswoman said the two men were known to each other and one man was currently assisting police with their inquiries.

She said a "substantial" amount of alcohol was involved.

No charges have been laid.

brawl editors picks investigation police stab sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily
CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

CLARENCE+: Jessica's journey to help herself and others

People and Places Former Grafton Paralympic swimmer Jessica Smith reflects on the challenges of her past and how they are shaping her future

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

'We need to have a discussion' about nuclear energy: MP

Environment Deputy Premier attends nuclear energy summit

Walker pulled out of national park

Walker pulled out of national park

Breaking Helicopter dispatched to rescue injured bushwalker

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

Grafton dancers set for somefling special

News Girls set to dance in national championships

Local Partners