A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times in a shocking attack inside a maximum security prison.
Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

by Anthony Piovesan
14th Aug 2020 5:14 PM

A man is fighting for life after he was stabbed several times by a fellow inmate inside a Victorian maximum security prison.

Geelong Crime Investigation Unit is investigating after the 47-year-old was attacked at Barwon Correctional Prison in Lara about 1pm on Friday.

Ambulance Victoria confirmed the disturbing incident, warning the victim had been flown to hospital in a serious condition with "multiple injuries".

Originally published as Man stabbed in shocking prison attack

