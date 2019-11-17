Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ home invasion

The Kellyville home where the attack occurred.

A man has been stabbed in a Sydney home invasion overnight in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Four men broke into a Kellyville home in the city's northwest about 1am on Sunday, police say.

Neighbours being interviewed by police after the Kellyville home invasion.

Their faces were covered and they were carrying knives and a gun. The intruders stabbed a 34-year-old man in the arm and hit him in the forehead, but did not harm a woman and child who were also home.

They left in a silver sedan.

The injured man is recovering in hospital, and police say initial investigations point to a targeted attack.