Man stabbed in ‘targeted’ home invasion
A man has been stabbed in a Sydney home invasion overnight in what police believe was a targeted attack.
Four men broke into a Kellyville home in the city's northwest about 1am on Sunday, police say.
Their faces were covered and they were carrying knives and a gun. The intruders stabbed a 34-year-old man in the arm and hit him in the forehead, but did not harm a woman and child who were also home.
They left in a silver sedan.
The injured man is recovering in hospital, and police say initial investigations point to a targeted attack.