Stabbing during dance studio confrontation over girl

One man has been stabbed and another arrested over an incident in a dance studio bathroom involving a girl aged under 10.

Police were called to St George Dance Centre on Derby St in Kogarah last night to reports a fight had broken­ out between two men in the bathroom of the studio about 8pm.

A man is taken to hospital from St George Dance Centre Kogarah. Picture: TNV

The alleged victim was stabbed in the neck and abdomen and was taken to St George Hospital, where he remained in a stable condition­ late last night.

A man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and taken to the same hospital under police guard with bruises on his face after suffering head injuries.

It is understood the alleged victim had confronted the man when he found him with the girl aged under 10 inside the bathroom.

Police are investigating if the girl was being sexually or indecently assaulted in the lead-up to the fight.

Mo Hariri was celebrating his 24th birthday with his friends in the courtyard area of his family's chicken shop when the group overheard an eruption of angry noise from the St George Dance Studio across the road.

Police carry a small person, possibly the child involved in the incident, out of the dance school. Picture: TNV

"We thought someone was having a heart attack or something but then this bloke runs out screaming: 'call the police," Mr Hariri said.

"He looked so scared like he was having a panic attack."

The group ran over but before they could help they overheard a beauty therapist already on the phone to police telling them that a man had been stabbed.

Only minutes later the group witnessed the victim hobbling down the stairs clutching his multiple stab wounds.

"He walked down on his own. My friend Mohammad applied pressure on the wounds till the cops and ambos came, then they did their thing," Mr Hariri said.

"The guy had really bad bleeding, but nothing dramatic."

The scene of the violent incident at St George Dance Studio. Picture: Damian Hoffman

The victim was stabbed with a scalpel in the stomach, arm and ear and neck area, according to Mr Hariri.

"The wounds were like he'd been slashed at," he said.

When police arrived they swarmed the dance studio.

"There was like 15 cops and only three stayed downstairs the rest went up to the top to sort it out," Mr Hariri said.

A short time later a third man with injuries to his eyebrow and cheekbone area came down the stairs.

Hariri Chickens employee Prakash Sapokota, 19, said he heard a man scream while he was working inside the shop.

"We heard him scream: where's my daughter?" Mr Prakash said.

Forensic police at work at the crime scene. Picture: Damian Hoffman

Dance teacher Paula Davis, who teaches lessons in the studio on another night, said two women teach teenage girls contemporary dance on Thursday nights.

"Someone should keep the door locked downstairs if the girls are there late," she said.

"We lock the door because you don't know who's wandering around there, it's a very dangerous area.

"I hope the little one is all right. The girls should be there supervising the young ones … they should be with the girls at all times."

Forensics arrived at 10.30pm to examine the crime scene.

A police photographer documents the scene. Picture: Damian Hoffman