Man stabbed while waiting for bus

A MAN has been arrested after another man was stabbed while waiting for a bus at Wynyard this afternoon.

At about 2pm, emergency services were called to a bus stop on Carrington St, outside Wynyard Railway Station, after reports a man had been stabbed by another man while waiting in a bus queue.

A police car near the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Twitter / @AzzyChill

The man suffered stab wounds to the back of his neck and was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a stable condition.

The other man left the area and was seen heading toward York St.

Police arrested him at about 3pm.