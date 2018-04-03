Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been assaulted by a group of men in Townsville overnight.
A man has been assaulted by a group of men in Townsville overnight.
News

Man stabbed with broken bottle in group attack

3rd Apr 2018 7:08 AM

A MAN has been assaulted and stabbed with a broken bottle in far north Queensland.

The 33-year-old man was walking in Hyde Park in Townsville around 11.10pm last night when five men trailed him in a dark-coloured ute, then got out and began yelling at him, police say.

Four of the men then assaulted the man and one of them used a broken bottle to stab him in the abdomen before leaving in the ute.

The injured man was taken to Townsville Hospital and investigations are continuing.

stabbing townsville
DON'T LEAVE IT LATE: Prostate checks the safer bet

DON'T LEAVE IT LATE: Prostate checks the safer bet

Health SIXTY-four-year-old Athol Green had been feeling fine so he had no inclination about what was lurking in his body.

Where to get your flu shot

Where to get your flu shot

Health Find out where you can go to get a flu shot in the Valley

Former NRL referee to take whistle in Battle of the River

Former NRL referee to take whistle in Battle of the River

Rugby League CHRIS James will be up to the task of the Group 2 local derby.

Grafton earns national award for annual event

Grafton earns national award for annual event

News "It is fantastic to win an award from within our district"

  • 3rd Apr 2018 8:00 AM

Local Partners