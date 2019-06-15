Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police in Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Police in Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt last night. Picture: Gordon McComiskie
Crime

Man stabbed, woman injured in Mount Druitt domestic

15th Jun 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Investigations are underway after a man was stabbed in an alleged domestic violence related incident in Sydney's west today.

About 1am, emergency services were called to a home on Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt, following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, police located a man aged in his 30s with a laceration to his neck and head.

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was taken to Mount Druitt Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The man and woman are known to each other.

More Stories

domestic violence editors picks injuries police investigation sydney

Top Stories

    Serious injury in three-car crash

    premium_icon Serious injury in three-car crash

    Breaking Emergency services working on man in car down embankment

    • 15th Jun 2019 9:33 AM
    BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    premium_icon BIG REVEAL: Get ready to meet your queen candidates

    News All will be revealed this Sunday at the first official event launch

    Police focus in on root cause of crime

    premium_icon Police focus in on root cause of crime

    Crime 'We don't just look at a statistic, we look at the causes'

    160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    premium_icon 160 Years of printing, here's how it's done

    News Look back at how DEX has gotten from press to the readers for 160yrs