Man stabbed, woman injured in Mount Druitt domestic

Investigations are underway after a man was stabbed in an alleged domestic violence related incident in Sydney's west today.

About 1am, emergency services were called to a home on Bungalow Road, Mount Druitt, following reports of an assault.

Upon arrival, police located a man aged in his 30s with a laceration to his neck and head.

He was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious condition.

A woman, also aged in her 30s, was taken to Mount Druitt Hospital for treatment.

Officers from Mount Druitt Police Area Command established a crime scene and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to come forward.

The man and woman are known to each other.