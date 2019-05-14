Man stabs pregnant partner with butter knife

A COLLINSVILLE man who stabbed his pregnant partner with a butter knife and jumped on her stomach in an attack the prosecutor described as the most serious case of domestic violence she had ever come across, has been jailed.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to two counts of contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court the man attacked his partner twice in a two-week period.

Sgt Myors said the man was placed on a domestic violence protection order on January 7, which had a condition that he be of good behaviour towards his partner and child.

On January 21, police were called to a man and woman fighting in their Collinsville home at 9.50pm.

The court heard the caller told police he saw a woman walk away from the house, but the accused ran after her and hit her in the face several times.

The man escorted the woman back to the house and the caller told police they heard the woman crying, Sgt Myors said.

When police arrived at the house, a child told them "Daddy hurt Mummy again" but the woman said the "fresh marks above her eye" were old and her partner had not hit her, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard that on February 3, police were called to an abandoned house in Collinsville where the woman was hiding.

She had been stabbed and the woman's partner had threatened to hurt her, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard earlier that night, the woman had told her partner she did not know where the car keys were when he asked for them because he was too intoxicated to drive.

The man kicked the television, smashing it, before the woman handed over the keys because she was scared he was going to hit her, Sgt Myors said.

The man then punched her in the head behind her ear, before she fell back on a couch and the man kicked her in the arms, back and legs before jumping on her stomach.

She was between seven and 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

The assault continued as the man threw beer bottles at her, before stabbing her in the head and stomach with a butter knife which broke off, Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the man then told the woman he was going to get a sharper knife from the kitchen and was going to kill her and their child.

He told her, "You're going to die tonight", Sgt Myors said.

The court heard the woman managed to calm her partner down, before he bit her on the breast.

That's when she escaped to the abandoned house.

When found by police she "appeared dishevelled and fearful," Sgt Myors said.

The prosecutor asked for the maximum penalty of three years' prison for the offences.

"This is the most serious end of the scale of domestic violence," Sgt Myors said.

"I've never come across a more serious case of domestic violence. He threatened to kill her."

The man's barrister Michael O'Dea said while the facts of the case "weren't pleasant to hear," the actual injuries to the woman were "not that serious".

"There was quite some elongation of the offence," he said.

"And there was the foolishness with the butter knife that effectively snapped."

Mr O'Dea told the court as his client had committed the offences while on parole for other issues, there was a prospect he would not get parole for these offences.

While Mr O'Dea conceded that his client was "threatening to kill everybody in the house," he said there were "lots of times" people made such threats, but people were not often killed.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead sentenced the man to six months in prison for the January offence and 12 months for the February one.

He ordered the two sentences to be served concurrently, meaning the man will serve a total of 12 months for the two offences.

He also ordered they be served cumulatively on the prison term he is already serving, meaning he would be jailed until December 25, 2023.

He did, however, make the man eligible for parole on August 3, 2020.

Mr Muirhead also extended the domestic violence order for a further 10 years.