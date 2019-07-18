Man stole bike because he was 'tired of walking'

A MAN who stole a bicycle from a Bowen business because "he had an injured foot and was tired of walking" has been fined $600 and ordered to pay for the bike.

Jessie John Gration, 26, of Bowen, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court to stealing and wilful damage.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Gration went to Bowen Power'quip and Cycles at 12.22pm on June 26 and took a green bicycle without paying.

The theft was captured on CCTV.

The court heard police went to Gration's home two days later for another matter and found the bicycle in the garage.

Police were able to identify Gration from the CCTV, Sgt Myors said.

Gration told police at the time he stole the bike "he had an injured foot and was tired of walking", Sgt Myors said.

The court was told the serial number on the bicycle had also been painted over in white paint.

Gration told police at the time he "was not responsible for painting" over the number, but would not tell police who was, Sgt Myors said.

The court also heard Gration was on a suspended prison sentence at the time for disqualified driving.

Magistrate James Morton was scathing of Gration stealing the bicycle.

"You've got some balls just walking into a shop and grabbing a bike," he said.

"You just walked in, helped yourself to a bike and rode off."

Representing himself in court, Gration said he had been to the shop and offered to pay for the bike a few days before his court appearance.

However, when questioned about whether he had given the shop the money, he said he had not.

"I apologise for walking in and taking a push bike. It's well and truly uncalled for," Gration said.

He was fined one fine of $600 for the two offences and was ordered to pay $299 in restitution for the bicycle.