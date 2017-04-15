Man struck in head with stick

STOLEN CAR: Bowen police are seeking public assistance to find out what happened to the stolen car.

A 20-year-old male was walking along Rannoch Ave, Maclean on Saturday afternoon when he was confronted by a person known to him.

At 1.30pm, an argument occurred between the two parties when one male produced a stick and struck the 20-year-old male in the head.

A passer-by, who was at Barry Watts Oval in the playground attempted to assist the victim and wrestled the stick from the offending male.

The passer-by and the offending male were involved in an altercation before the offending male left the area.

The incident took place in front of families, including small children in a playground.

Maclean Police are currently investigating the matter.