Man struck in head with stick

A 20-year-old male was walking along Rannoch Ave, Maclean on Saturday afternoon when he was confronted by a person known to him.
At 1.30pm, an argument occurred between the two parties when one male produced a stick and struck the 20-year-old male in the head.
A passer-by, who was at Barry Watts Oval in the playground attempted to assist the victim and wrestled the stick from the offending male.
The passer-by and the offending male were involved in an altercation before the offending male left the area.
The incident took place in front of families, including small children in a playground.
Maclean Police are currently investigating the matter.