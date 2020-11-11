Man stuns with home rollercoaster creation

As a Disney fan, he took on the project after Disneyland California closed

Two brothers decided that if they couldn't go to Disneyland, then Disneyland would come to them - by building a miniature version of the park's Matterhorn ride.

Architecture student Sean LaRochelle spent the summer lockdown in his home in California building the amazing rollercoaster, which is a fully working imitation.

Sean started the project in March and finished it over the summer with some help from his brother.

"I always wanted to build a ride and Disney rides are always special to me because they're themed, they tell a unique story," he told ABC7.

"[People] talk about all the negatives of COVID, but one of the benefits of COVID is you have all this time and you realise you know, what can I be doing with all this time?"

He said he tried to include all the details, including the infamous yeti, which are part of the iconic ride.

He also said his brother is a "mathematical genius" who helped design the two-storey rollercoaster.

"For me growing up, Disney was a huge part of that and so I definitely wanted to bring that to my family," he said.

Disneyland California closed in March, and remains closed without a reopening date due to the ongoing pandemic.

Sean isn't the first person to build a ride in his garden. One grandfather built a mini rollercoaster from cinderblocks and wooden poles.

A 36-year-old inventor in Lincolnshire, UK, even created a 360-degree swing ride in his garden for his son.

