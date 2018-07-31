Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man suffers burns, eye injury in workplace incident

31st Jul 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORKPLACE Health and Safety is investigating after a man was injured at a North Tivoli job site early yesterday morning.

Paramedics were called to a business on Mt Crosby Rd about 6am, following reports a 37-year-old man had sustained facial injuries.

A QAS spokesman later said the man was treated for burns and was taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman from Workplace Health and Safety said the incident was under investigation.

"Workplace Health and Safety Queensland is investigating an incident at North Tivoli," he said.

"A 37-year-old male was taken to hospital with an eye injury following the incident involving a loader.

"WHSQ inspectors attended the scene."

Neither QAS nor Workplace Health and Safety Queensland were at liberty for provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 

north tivoli workplace accident workplace health and safety
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    Why grocery prices are set to soar

    News YOUR supermarket trips could soon become a whole lot more expensive, with prices on track to skyrocket across Australia.

    • 31st Jul 2018 2:54 AM
    Hospital is health district's top priority for $263mil spend

    premium_icon Hospital is health district's top priority for $263mil spend

    Politics Grafton hospital top priority for proposed $263.8 million spend.

    $10,000 plus raised for Cystic Fibrosis

    $10,000 plus raised for Cystic Fibrosis

    News Dolphins, whales came out to say thank you for the charity day

    Truck fire impacts highway traffic

    Truck fire impacts highway traffic

    Breaking Hay truck fire causes highway blockage

    Local Partners