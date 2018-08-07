Man suffers facial burns saving dog from fire

A MAN has suffered facial burns and smoke inhalation trying to save his dog from a bushfire north of Toowoomba.

The man, aged in his 30s, was rushed to Toowoomba Hospital in a serious but stable condition about noon from the incident at Merritts Creek, north of Cabarlah.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene for burns to his face, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said multiple 000 calls were received about 11.50am of a large bushfire on McCafferty Rd.

Properties were reportedly threatened when the fire jumped the road as multiple QFES and Rural Fire Service crews swarmed.

Crews managed to bring it under control and save properties, the QFES spokeswoman said.

About 10 hectares was burned through before it was extinguished.



Crews remained on scene until 4pm.

A Toowoomba Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a stable condition in hospital.