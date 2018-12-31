Man injured after boat explodes on Sydney river

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured in a boat explosion near Drummoyne. Picture: Andrew Hill/Twitter @andrew_sf

A MAN has suffered burns to 30 per cent of his body in a boat explosion on the Parramatta River, near the Iron Cove bridge at Rozelle.

The 34-year-old was on deck when the boat burst into flames just before 8.45am.

CareFlight, police and paramedics were called to the scene and helped treat the man before he was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital in a stable condition.

The man received serious leg burns in the blast, which is not believed to be suspicious.

A passing ferry stopped and helped to put out the fire on the boat. Picture: Anna-Jane Dalton/Instagram @conjurupfood

The cause of the boat blaze is not yet known. Picture: Anna-Jane Dalton/Instagram @conjurupfood

The hospital is known for its specialist burns treatment.

The cause of the blast is not yet known but is being investigated.

A passing ferry pulled up beisde the blaze and began dousing the small vessel with a hose.

A boat exploded at Drummoyne today, injuring a man. Picture: CareFlight

NSW Fire and Rescue crews have placed containment booms around the wreckage to capture oil seeping from the boat.

"What caused the explosion we really don't know yet ... there is a small slick on the surface so we have put the booms out," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Norm Buckley said.

"There are a lot of other boats nearby. When we got down there, he was off the boat, so somebody got him off."