Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 42-year-old man was taken to Townsville Hospital after being pulled out of the burning motel room.
A 42-year-old man was taken to Townsville Hospital after being pulled out of the burning motel room.
News

Man badly hurt in suspicious motel fire

by Keagan Elder
4th Jun 2018 8:59 AM

A MAN has escaped from a Townsville motel with serious injuries after a major fire. Police have declared the blaze suspicious and are guarding the scene.

The 42-year-old man was taken to Townsville Hospital after being pulled out of the burning Coolabah Motel on Bowen Rd, Rosslea overnight.

He will be flown to Brisbane for specialist treatment.

 

Police were called to the scene at 10.30pm after flames and smoke was seen coming out of one of the motelâ€™s rooms.

Guests attempted to extinguish the fire, which caused extensive damage to the room.

 

 

Police guarded the scene overnight as investigations continue.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or visit crimestoppersqld.com.au.

editors picks fire injury motel

Top Stories

    Have you seen Bender?

    Have you seen Bender?

    News Futurama inspired mailbox stolen from Nymboida address

    Black tie ball to make a difference

    Black tie ball to make a difference

    News Mental health help a community aim

    DA needed for small rural acreage

    premium_icon DA needed for small rural acreage

    Council News Sunset clause on enviroment plan about to expire

    Go green and plastic free with dirtgirl

    Go green and plastic free with dirtgirl

    Environment 21 day detox to a plastic free Clarence

    Local Partners