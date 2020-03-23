Man suffers serious injuries after falling off roof

A man has been flown to hospital after falling off a roof.

A MAN suffered serious injuries after he fell off the roof of Fernleigh property on Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4pm, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance Service to a rural property at Fernleigh, south of Byron Bay.

"It was reported that a 70-year-old male had fallen from a roof and had received serious injuries," a rescue helicopter spokesman said.

"The helicopter and critical care medical team landed on the property and assisted local ambulance paramedics treat the male prior to being road transported to the Lismore Base Hospital suffering serious injuries."

The man was escorted by the critical care medical team and was reported to be in a stable condition.