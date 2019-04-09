Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
Four people have been injured in a crash on the Tablelands.
News

Serious injuries in lawnmower, car, pedestrian crash

by Grace Mason and Daniel Bateman
9th Apr 2019 7:22 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOUR people are in hospital, one in a serious condition, after a multi-vehicle crash including a ride-on lawnmower on the Tablelands in Queensland's Far North.

Emergency services were called to Malanda-Atherton Rd about 2.40pm Tuesday following the crash.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash involved two cars, a lawnmower and a pedestrian.

He said a man had suffered significant leg and arm injuries and had been flown to Atherton Hospital in a serious condition.

Three other people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A woman in her 70s and a teenage male had abdominal injuries and a man in his 80s had seatbelt related injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared one of the vehicles had pulled off the side of the road.

He said one of the drivers had complained of chest pain, suffering a medical condition.

cairns editors picks road safety

Top Stories

    Flu vaccine has never been quicker

    premium_icon Flu vaccine has never been quicker

    Health With the flu season almost upon us, health authorities have been urging people to vaccinate against the potentially fatal disease before peak season arrives

    • 9th Apr 2019 6:58 PM
    Inaugural prize recognises misunderstood art form

    premium_icon Inaugural prize recognises misunderstood art form

    Community A Maclean art studio have started a new print prize

    TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    premium_icon TRAFFIC ALERT: changed conditions on horizon

    News Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions this week

    2018/19 Premier League Team of Season

    premium_icon 2018/19 Premier League Team of Season

    Cricket Who were the standouts in GDSC Premier League this season?