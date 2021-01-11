Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an incident at Jackadgery this morning after a bull rolled onto a 73-year-old man.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to an incident at Jackadgery this morning after a bull rolled onto a 73-year-old man.
News

Man suffers serious injuries in Jackadgery cattle accident

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
11th Jan 2021 1:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Jackadgery man has been hospitalised with serious pelvic injuries following a cattle accident this morning.

Emergency services, including NSW Ambulance and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, were called to a property at Jackadgery, west of Grafton, about 10.40am following reports a bull had rolled onto a man.

NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 73-year-old male for serious pelvic injuries before he was flown to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment.

cattle accident jackadgery nsw ambulance paramedics westpac rescue helicopter
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Premium Content SPIRITUAL MATTERS: So much hinges on a name

        Religion & Spirituality ‘Names are very important. Everyone responds well if we remember their name when meeting for a second time. And while most of us seem to struggle, others are very good...

        CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        Premium Content CLARENCE ROUND UP: Community news and headlines

        News Keep up to date with the latest from the Clarence Valley’s community groups with...

        New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Premium Content New employment facilitator helping job seekers find work

        Careers A new employment facilitator will support employers and job seekers as part of the...

        Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Premium Content Three new cases, hospital ED closes after COVID case

        Health Hospital ED closes after COVID case; QR code rage man sought