Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
A man drove himself to hospital with a slashed throat after an alleged knife attack, police said.
Crime

Man survives alleged ‘throat slashing’

by Emily Cosenza
25th Dec 2020 3:22 PM

A man will face court after he allegedly tried to kill another man he knew by cutting his throat in Wollongong.

The 63-year-old male victim was inside his Mathews Street home when the accused, aged 31, confronted him in the bedroom at about 9.20pm on Thursday, allegedly armed with a knife.

According to NSW Police, the younger man put the victim in a headlock and cut his throat.

The injured man was able to fight him off and escape before driving himself to Wollongong Hospital where police were alerted to the incident.

The man's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Officers attended a Corrimal Street home where the 31-year-old man was arrested.

He was later charged with causing wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder (DV).

He was refused bail and was expected to appear at Wollongong Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man survives alleged 'throat slashing'

crime police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        Premium Content Road users reminded to celebrate Christmas safely

        News Double-demerit points remain in place across the Christmas weekend as NSW Police conduct their annual traffic operation

        Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        Premium Content Waste levy waived for flood affected areas

        News The NSW Government has waived the waste levy fee for residents disposing of flood...

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Telco offers free payphone calls for Christmas and New Year

        Technology Telstra payphones are free to use over Christmas and New Year

        Fears vape laws will get us back on the smokes

        Premium Content Fears vape laws will get us back on the smokes

        Health Will $220,000 fines and trips to the doctor put people off vaping?