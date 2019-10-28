Man ‘swallowed 109 pellets of amphetamines’

A man has been charged after it was suspected he swallowed more than 109 bundles of amphetamines and tried to sneak past Melbourne Airport security.

The 54-year old is set to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court tonight charged with smuggling amphetamine and posses amphetamines.

The United States citizen was pulled aside for an examination after he arrived in Melbourne from a flight from New Delhi on Saturday morning.

External searches could not find any evidence of drug concealment but after he was taken to hospital for an examination, a CT scan revealed he had 109 pellets inside his body.

The pellets are alleged to contain amphetamines. The weight and purity of the drugs are still to be determined.

Australian Federal Police crime operation commander Jason Williams said the detection will have a significant impact on organised crime and disrupt the local drug supply.

"This arrest is yet another strong warning to criminals - if you participate in illegal activities, law enforcement will catch, arrest and prosecute you," he said.

Australian Border Force regional commander, Craig Palmer said that internal concealments such as this demonstrated the challenging role that ABF officers at the frontline have in detecting illicit drugs.

"Internal drug concealments like this are a great example of how effective targeting, intuition and skill of our ABF officers play critical role in detecting drug smuggling efforts," Commander Palmer said.

