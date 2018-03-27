Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Man swallowed by escalator
Offbeat

Man swallowed by escalator in terrifying footage

by Ally Foster
27th Mar 2018 7:02 AM

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a man was swallowed by an escalator as a hole unexpectedly opened up beneath him.

The video shows dozens of people walking down the seemingly broken escalator during rush hour at Ayazaga Metro station in Istanbul, Turkey.

As the man, named by local media as Mehmet Ali Erik, hops on the escalator suddenly jolts to life causing a section to collapse, pushing the man into the hole before the metal stairs close over the top of him.

Mehmet was reportedly trapped in the hole for an hour and was taken to hospital with minor injuries after being rescued by firefighters.

Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality stated that a warning sign has been put up near the broken escalator, though it failed to stop people from using it.

accident cctv editors picks escalator rescue viral video
News Corp Australia
Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

Plunge event salutes Hayley's inspiring 400km journey

News ARTISTIC event Alchemy of the River pays tribute to Hayley Talbot's Clarence River paddle in art, music, performance and film.

Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Australian coach ‘to resign within 24 hours’

Cricket 48-year-old was under mounting pressure to walk away from top job

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Environment QLDers are about to say goodbye to plastic bags, what about NSW?

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

News Climate change rally takes Valley farmer to Sydney

Local Partners