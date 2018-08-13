Man taken in for questioning on CQ caravan shooting
POLICE are currently questioning a 20-year-old man in relation to a shooting incident in Rockhampton yesterday morning.
No charges have been laid and investigations are continuing into the early morning horror confronting two tourists from New Zealand.
The pair were camped overnight on Yaamba Rd when they were woken at about 5am to the sound of two loud bangs.
No-one was injured during the incident but the RV's windscreen was shattered and there was damage to the body.
Police officers found a bullet during a search inside the vehicle.
If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.