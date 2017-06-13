Man charged over two shootings

A man has been charged over two alleged shootings that happened in Nambucca Heads last year.

A MAN has been taken to Grafton Police Station and charged over two alleged shootings that happen on the Mid North Coast last year.

About 10am Tuesday, officers from the Mid North Coast Local Area Command arrested a 32-year-old man over the alleged shooting into a home which occurred on Palmer Street, Nambucca Heads on Friday October 28, 2016.

Police said he was also charged over the alleged shooting of a 21-year-old man in Raleigh Street, Nambucca Heads, on Sunday November 6, 2016.

The 21-year-old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from Coffs Harbour Hospital.

The 32-year-old man was taken to Grafton Police Station and charged with firing a firearm at a house with a disregard for safety, discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to murder.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday July 11.