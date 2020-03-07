Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
A man was bitten by a snake in Mackay last night. Picture: contributed.
News

Man in serious condition after snake bite

Rainee Shepperson
7th Mar 2020 10:13 AM | Updated: 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN in his 50s was taken to hospital last night after a suspected snake bite.

Paramedics received a call about 7.30pm for a reported snake bite in Eimeo.

They located a man on Mango Avenue and took him to Mackay Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

More than five people in the Mackay region have now been bitten by a snake since the beginning of the year.

This week's heavy downpours could be related to the Eimeo incident.

Mackay snake catcher Heather Lampe said rain caused snakes to venture out in search of food.

If you suspect you have been bitten by a snake, stay still and call an ambulance immediately.

mackay base hospital mackay paramedics mackay snake bite mackay snake catcher snake bite
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        premium_icon Two hospitalised after taxi and car crash, north of Coffs

        Breaking Two drivers hospitalised after a taxi and a sedan crash on the Pacific Highway, north of Coffs Harbour.

        Cutting through the crap: Here is what you need to know

        premium_icon Cutting through the crap: Here is what you need to know

        News Simple solutions to help stop coronavirus spread key to protecting the...

        The great toilet paper famine - an existential crisis

        premium_icon The great toilet paper famine - an existential crisis

        Opinion Now I know why when my parents built their house they installed a bidet, which has...

        REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        premium_icon REVEALED: Clarence’s favourite wedding photographer

        News You voted, now it’s time to reveal who won our online poll …