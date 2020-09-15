A woman has been left shocked after a man took off in her car after she stopped to clear a local road.

A woman has been left shocked after a man took off in her car after she stopped to clear a local road.

A Caboolture woman on her way to work this morning was left shocked after her car was stolen right in front of her eyes.

According to police the woman left her home in the early hours of the morning and was travelling along Lower King St.

They said she stopped at an obstruction on the road at the Dux St intersection.

She pulled over and got out of her vehicle and left it running while she tried to clear the obstruction from the road.

However as she was clearing the road, she was allegedly approached by two men who offered to help her.

After the woman declined, one of the men allegedly jumped into the driver's seat of her car and took off on Lower King St, turning right into Charles St.

The second man was left behind.

The car was found later outside an address on Rosewood St, Caboolture.

The first man is described as Caucasian, approximately 175 centimetres tall, with a slim build and wearing jeans and a dark coloured hoodie with a while logo.

The second man is described as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, approximately 170 centimetres tall, slim build and wearing long pants with a long sleeved button up shirt. He had short dark hair and was clean shaven.

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify the two men who approached the women.

More local news:

Huge plans announced for Mon Komo Hotel

Caboolture court: Jailed childcare educator's drug spiral

Caboolture cop faces court

Originally published as Man takes off with car as driver stops to clear road