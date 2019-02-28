Man tears apart teddy bear that held stillborn's ashes

AN ANGRY tussle over a teddy bear was the final straw for a warring couple who had tried to make their crumbling relationship work.

An Ipswich court heard their fight over the teddy bear began because each wanted it.

But it was especially valued by the young woman because the teddy bear held the ashes of their stillborn child.

The man, 30, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to a series of domestic violence offences and drug offences, including three charges of contravening a domestic violence order - aggravated offence, and two counts of contravening a probation order, and breaching his bail conditions.

The man had a history of domestic violence related offences.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said the most serious offence happened on May 6 during a verbal argument with the woman.

Mr Tsoi said the man tipped water over her head then picked up the teddy bear.

"He tore the legs and both arms and threw it at her," Mr Tsoi said.

"What is concerning is his consistent offending toward her."

Police sought six to nine moths jail, with the man to serve one-third.

While a prior probation order was completed, it had shown poor compliance and failure to attend several appointments.

It found that he also continued to use methylamphetamine with positive urine drug tests.

Defence lawyer Sandra Ardelean said it became a toxic relationship in 2016 when the woman was pregnant and the couple had tried their relationship one more time.

She said the argument began over their relationship and then became about who should have possession of the teddy bear.

"A tug-of-war ensued," Ms Ardelean said.

"That's how the legs were torn apart.

"He left the house but felt bad about his actions. Tried to contact her to apologise. And very embarrassed by his actions."

Magistrate Andy Cridland said his fresh charges were done while he was on two probation orders that related to breaches of domestic violence protections orders.

The man had previously been sentenced to a six-month jail term which also restricted the penalties available.

"Your history shows that you have shown absolutely no regard to these court orders," Mr Cridland said.

"And very poor response to probation orders."

He sentenced the man to nine months jail, six months, and three months - to be served cumulative.

He will serve three months before being released to parole on November 21.