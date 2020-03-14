Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man tested positive for coronavirus at CQ mine

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 12:47 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SUPPLIER who visited BMA's Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

"We are providing support and care to those impacted," the BHP spokesperson said.

"Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine."

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.

More Stories

Show More
bhp biliton mitsubishi alliance bhp billiton caval ridge coronavrius daunia mine
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        premium_icon Highland Gathering cancelled for first time since WWII

        Breaking Clarence Valley's first casualty of Federal Government's decision to ban mass gatherings of more than 500 people to limit spread of coronavirus.

        Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        premium_icon Unspeakable act of terrorism could spark change

        News 'This horrific event showed us that we’ve got to deal with fear'

        Teen’s family grateful for community support

        premium_icon Teen’s family grateful for community support

        News 15-year-old Molly Imeson was flown to hospital after car crash

        Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        premium_icon Rock out for our fireys at races this weekend

        Whats On Brews Blues and BBQs to have plenty of action on and off the track