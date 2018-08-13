Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Staff threatened with machete

by Danielle Buckley
13th Aug 2018 9:37 AM

POLICE are investigating after a man allegedly threatened staff with a machete during an armed robbery south of Brisbane this morning.

About 12.20pm the offender entered a Loganlea business on Sarah St where police allege he demanded money and threatened a staff member with a machete.

The man fled with a quantity of cash and is believed to have run onto Burchill St towards Brabant St.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police have described the man as Pacific Islander in appearance, approximately 175cm tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt wrapped around his head and a black or dark coloured hoodie with black shorts.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Related Items

armed robbery loganlea machete

Top Stories

    Family floored by generosity

    Family floored by generosity

    News AS TEARS welled in the eyes of Vicky Baker, she spoke of the unwavering support of the community had given her family following her son, Ben Baker-Whalley

    Wings and wheels of every vintage fly to South Grafton

    premium_icon Wings and wheels of every vintage fly to South Grafton

    Community Planes, tractors and automobiles grace airfield.

    CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    premium_icon CUTBACKS: Aged care facility to slash working hours

    News Fund freeze forces reduced hours says Southern Cross Care

    Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    premium_icon Dead woman's family seeks justice over ACA report

    News Family want justice after a TV report trashed Kay Smith's reputation

    Local Partners