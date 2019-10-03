Man threatens ram raid to get necklace, ends up in jail

A GRAFTON Local Court magistrate found it hard to believe a South Grafton man could plead not guilty to charges that have since landed him in jail for two years.

Shaune Rodney King, 32, appeared to face charges of intimidation, drive in a manner dangerous and damaging property on Tuesday, after a terrifying incident at the victim's home in Grafton on November 18 last year. The prosecution withdrew the driving charge.

The court heard that King arrived at his victim's home around 6pm and walked around the house yelling loudly that he wanted a necklace, which he believed the victim had in her possession, returned to him.

Police said the victim and a female friend in the house were terrified as King circled the house yelling threats and trying to gain access.

After five minutes he got into his car and drove off and the victim left the house to see where he had gone.

She saw him do a U-turn and then drive at speed back toward the house. She fled inside and watched as he drove onto her front lawn and did doughnuts on the lawn.

He got out of the car and shouted "I am going to ram your house”.

King then drove his car at speed toward the house, colliding with some shrubs a few metres from the building.

He got out of the car and began brandishing a length of timber and yelling that if the victim contacted police, he would kill her.

He drove off again, but he returned a short time later and came to the front door of the victim's house with the length of wood.

He used it to poke holes in the security screen, smash the frame of the door smash a baby seat, all the time yelling abuse at the victim and her friend.

A family member called the police, who could not find King when they arrived.

The victim and her friend feared for their safety.

Magistrate Roger Prowse found it hard to believe how King could have pleaded not guilty to the charge of intimidation given the police evidence. He pleaded guilty to the damage property charge.

He found the seriousness of offending exceeded the mid-range for each charge.