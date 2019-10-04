Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A text message feud between the two men ended in a threat to distribute an intimate video.
A text message feud between the two men ended in a threat to distribute an intimate video. Lee Constable
News

Man threatens to expose porn video after wife murder claim

by Angela Kelly
4th Oct 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:18 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TORBANLEA man threatened to expose a video of his partner's ex-boyfriend masturbating after being hit by the accusation that he had killed his wife.

Philip Paterson, from Torbanlea, said the other man had tried to "goad him into games".

Using the memory of his wife, who died from cancer six years ago, was the final straw, Paterson said.

Paterson, 38, said he finally cracked after a year of antagonising from his partner's ex. He sent a text saying "game on" before threatening to distribute the intimate video on August 3.

Representing himself in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court yesterday, Paterson pleaded guilty to a charge of threat to distribute an intimate image.

The court heard how he threatened to use his partner's phone to distribute the video.

Paterson said his wife died six years ago and the man's murder accusation "went too far". "When he accused me of killing my wife, he went too far," Paterson said.

"He used my wife in a tactic, and she isn't even here to defend herself.

"It leaves me to defend her honour and I made a silly mistake."

According to Paterson, the text feud had been going on for about a year.

He said he had received abusive texts and false allegations before the accusation that he had killed his wife.

"I buried my wife six years ago and now he was insinuating she died at my hands," he said.

"I am embarrassed that I stooped to this childish behaviour."

He had destroyed the video by the time Howard police charged him. He admitted to police that it was an idle threat, made because he was upset and not thinking straight.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge considered Paterson's guilty plea but stressed the charge usually carried a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

He was convicted and fined $600.

fccourt fccrime murder revenge porn
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    HIGH RATES OF PLAY: Clarence childcare costs increase

    premium_icon HIGH RATES OF PLAY: Clarence childcare costs increase

    News New data reveals childcare fees in the region have risen by more than 10 per cent in one year

    Can you help Yamba businesses continue to prosper?

    premium_icon Can you help Yamba businesses continue to prosper?

    Business Yamba Chamber are looking for 'fresh blood'

    Dam on the Clarence not so bad in '69

    premium_icon Dam on the Clarence not so bad in '69

    Environment Daily Examiner and politicians welcoming of water diversion