Man threatens to kill brother for forgetting to buy bananas

A Northern NSW man has landed in court over a violent incident sparked by forgotten bananas.

A dispute over forgotten bananas spiralled into threats to kill and extensive property damage at a Byron Shire property.

Roger Glenn Cameron Clarke, 50, was staying with his brother, Ivan, and his brother's partner, Rhonda Rooklyn, at their Nashua property when the incident broke out on the evening of February 16 this year.

According to court documents, Clarke began staying in a caravan and using an adjacent shed on the property late last year.

On the morning on February 16, Clarke asked his brother to pick up some bananas for him while he was in town.

Shortly before 1pm, Ivan returned and said he'd forgotten the bananas, court documents said.

Clarke messaged his brother from the caravan - about 25m away from the main house - about 6.30pm, complaining about the forgotten bananas; Ivan interpreted his tone as aggressive and went to talk to him.

According to court documents, Ivan offered to drive his brother to town to get bananas, but he declined and "continued yelling".

The documents detail Clarke wielding a broomstick, striking his brother with it, punching him and then threatening both his brother and Ms Rooklyn with a knife.

This included threats to kill them both and he also caused extensive damage to the caravan, court documents said.

In Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, solicitor Hannah Donaldson lodged guilty pleas on Clarke's behalf to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two charges of stalking or intimidation, damaging property and using an offensive weapon with intent to commit and indictable offence.

Ms Donaldson asked the court for an adjournment to consider applying for Clarke to be dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Magistrate Karen Stafford adjourned the case to April 19.