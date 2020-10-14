Man to appeal Lynette Daley manslaughter conviction

Adrian Attwater is hounded by onlookers and camera crews as he left Grafton Local Court after a bail hearing on the charge of manslaughter of Iluka woman Lynette Daley.

A MAN convicted of the manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault of Maclean woman Lynette Daley is appealing his convictions today.

The Court of Criminal Appeals confirmed that hearings for Adrian Richard Attwater’s appeal will be held at the court over the next three days.

Mr Attwater was convicted in 2017 for the incident which took place on Ten Mile Beach, near Iluka in 2011.

Lynette Daley's body was found on January 27, 2011 at 10 Mile Beach north of Iluka. Photo: Rodney Stevens/ The Daily Examiner

He was sentenced by Justice Elizabeth Fullerton to 19 years with a non-parole period of 14 years 3 months over the charges.

In sentencing, Justice Fullerton said the circumstances of Ms Daley’s manslaughter were of “extreme seriousness, reflecting a very high level of moral culpability.”

Although the case was investigated by police in 2011 and the coroner in 2014, the Director of Public Prosecutions did not prosecute charges over the death at the time.

This 2010 photo released by the Daley family shows Lynette Daley cuddling her dog, Bunyip.

Following an independent review into the case triggered by public pressure after a television show investigation, Attwater was charged in 2016.

The jury in the Supreme Court case in Coffs Harbour took 32 minutes to convict Attwater over the charges.

The appeal will be heard by Chief Justice Bathurst, and Justices Davies and Wilson.