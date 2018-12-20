Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.

A BYRON Bay man will be sentenced over the manslaughter of a DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, remains in custody over the death of Chris Bradley at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

O'Neill had originally been charged with murder over the incident, in which police alleged he punched Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death.

But that charge was withdrawn and dismissed when the matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

O'Neill's matter has instead been set down for sentencing on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The matter will go before the District Court in Lismore for the first time on February 11.

He's expected to appear via video link on that date.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Jeff Linden.