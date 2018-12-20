Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile.
Javen O'Neill's, 24, is accused of the murder of Byron Bay DJ Chris Bradley. Photos from Mr O'Neill's Facebook profile. Facebook
Crime

Man to be sentenced over Byron Bay DJ death

Liana Turner
by
20th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BYRON Bay man will be sentenced over the manslaughter of a DJ.

Javen O'Neill, 24, remains in custody over the death of Chris Bradley at a house party about 11pm on Christmas night last year.

O'Neill had originally been charged with murder over the incident, in which police alleged he punched Mr Bradley several times, resulting in his death.

But that charge was withdrawn and dismissed when the matter went before Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday.

O'Neill's matter has instead been set down for sentencing on the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The matter will go before the District Court in Lismore for the first time on February 11.

He's expected to appear via video link on that date.

He did not apply for bail and it was formally refused by Magistrate Jeff Linden.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Federal candidate warns of early election

    premium_icon Federal candidate warns of early election

    Politics THE ALP candidate for Page, Patrick Deegan, has refused to rule out March poll date, as continued crises could force the Federal Government's hand.

    Veteran indigenous activist calls for audit of ALS

    premium_icon Veteran indigenous activist calls for audit of ALS

    News Indigenous activist calls for probe into ALS governance

    Clarence Valley Council step in over $2k water bill

    premium_icon Clarence Valley Council step in over $2k water bill

    Council News Resident shocked to discover total only weeks after moving in

    Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    premium_icon Updated Christmas lights map: Where to see street displays

    News Your guide with map for 40+ streets with lights in the Valley.

    Local Partners