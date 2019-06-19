Menu
Crime

Man to be sentenced over sex with dogs, indecent assaults

Liana Turner
by
19th Jun 2019 5:40 PM
A BANGALOW man is set to be sentenced on 96 charges including bestiality and producing child abuse material.

Dean Anthony Sellenthin remains in custody after being charged with a total of 221 offences which spanned from 2009 to 2017.

The 43-year-old sat silently when he appeared before Tweed Heads Local Court via video link on Wednesday.

DPP prosecutor Andrew Horowitz tendered to the court a document detailing charges for which Sellenthin was pleading guilty.

Other charges are expected to be taken into account upon his eventual sentencing in the District Court while some will not be pressed further before the courts, Mr Horowitz said.

"There are a number of matters that can go on a Section 166 certificate, a number of matters can proceed to sentence and a number of matters can be withdrawn," he said.

The 96 charges Sellenthin will be sentenced on included bestiality, producing and possessing child abuse material, aggravated break and enter, aggravated indecent assault, theft, procuring child abuse material, stalking or intimidation, entering a dwelling with intent and failing to comply with his reporting conditions.

According to court documents, Sellenthin's bestiality charges involved a golden retriever and a "dark short haired canine" which he raped at his Bangalow home on 19 occasions.

The theft charges against him included allegations he stole large amounts of women's and children's underwear and swimwear from various Byron Shire locations.

This included 37 pieces of clothing in one January, 2012 incident.

Sellenthin was also alleged to have stolen 16 pairs of underwear and swimwear from homes the previous year.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy adjourned to Lismore District Court, where the matter will be mentioned on July 29 to fix a date for sentencing.

bangalow bestiality editors picks northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Lismore Northern Star

