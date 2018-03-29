Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man to face court on historic sex charges

by Sophie Chirgwin
29th Mar 2018 7:11 AM

A MAN has been charged following investigations into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1979.

Detectives from the Moreton South Child Protection and Investigation Unit have charged a 71-year-old South Australian man for alleged sexual offences against a boy who was under the age of 17.

It will be alleged the incidents occurred between 1979 and 1986 in Queensland and New South Wales.

The man was extradited from South Australia on Wednesday night.

He has been charged with 20 counts of indecent treatment of a child under 17, and is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on March 29.

Police are continuing with their investigations and believe further charges may be made.

brisbane moreton bay sex charges
Namatjira paintings found in Op-Shop in South Grafton

Namatjira paintings found in Op-Shop in South Grafton

News THE VALLEYS' best-kept secret is out.

Mum allegedly faked terminal cancer

Mum allegedly faked terminal cancer

Crime Police say the 34-year-old fleeced $45,000 from unsuspecting donors

SILT GUILT: Sparkling waters take a swandive

SILT GUILT: Sparkling waters take a swandive

Letters to the Editor Build up of silt blamed for Lake Wooloweyah's poor health

  • 29th Mar 2018 11:00 AM
How to get your exclusive Comm Games pin

How to get your exclusive Comm Games pin

Commonwealth Games Check out your local paper for the special edition pin collections.

  • 29th Mar 2018 10:00 AM

Local Partners