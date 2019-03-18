Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wallangarra police have charged the man.
Wallangarra police have charged the man. FILE
Crime

Man to face court after being intercepted on highway

Gerard Walsh
by
17th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NEW South Wales man had his trip interrupted on the New England Highway at 4.30pm Saturday and now faces drug charges.

Sergeant Alan Baker, of Wallangarra Police, said he and the Road Policing Unit were testing drivers on the highway at Wallangarra.

"We pulled up a 22-year-old driver from New South Wales and searched his vehicle and found a quantity of marijuana, a utensil used with marijuana and a utensil used with the drug ice," Sgt. Baker said.

The man passed the roadside tests but has been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and two counts of possession of drug utensils.

He will face Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on April 17.

drug charges drugs new england highway drugs police sergeant alan baker wallangarra drugs wallangarra police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Community rallies behind Tarrant family

    premium_icon Community rallies behind Tarrant family

    News Messages of support go unanswered by the Tarrant family following last week's tragedy

    Community 'numb' in wake of global scrutiny

    premium_icon Community 'numb' in wake of global scrutiny

    News 'There's a numbness and a profound sense of grief in our community.'

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    Community at a loss to explain horrific act of terror

    News 'The tragedy that has transpired isn't a reflection of Grafton'

    Without Risk shows she's got the legs in Yamba Cup win

    premium_icon Without Risk shows she's got the legs in Yamba Cup win

    Horses DUNN maidener highlights massive day with Cup win.