Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kyogle man Keith Knights remains in custody over allegations he encouraged people to ambush and kill police.
Kyogle man Keith Knights remains in custody over allegations he encouraged people to ambush and kill police.
Crime

Man to face trial over allegations he incited police deaths

Liana Turner
by
16th Jul 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN accused of inciting people to kill police will face a trial later this year.

Keith Knights, 39, remains bail refused over allegations that arose from videos he allegedly posted online in 2017.

The Eden Creek man denies the charges of soliciting, encouraging or persuading to murder, sending a document to threaten death or grievous bodily harm and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.

When the matter most recently went back before Lismore District Court, Mr Knights made no application for bail and it was formally refused by Judge Wells.

Mr Knights has been in custody since December, 2017 after he allegedly published a 40-minute video urging people to ambush and kill police officers.

During the same video, Mr Knights alleges he'd witnessed police officers involved in a drug deal.

He has continually denied the allegations against him.

The case is listed for a mention on October 3 and a trial has been scheduled for October 8.

lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    premium_icon Local renters go without food to stay in homes

    News Charity organisation campaigning for housing reform, seeking donations for winter appeal

    Police press conference over missing kids

    premium_icon Police press conference over...

    Video Acting Inspector Darren Williams talks as four children who drove from Rockhampton...

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Police identify van involved in hit-and-run death

    Breaking Police believe he was the victim of a hit-and-run incident

    OUR SAY: Bittersweet taste of a grand final

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bittersweet taste of a grand final

    Opinion 'I've often wondered whether it's better to come third'