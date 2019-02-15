Menu
The new iphone 5s.Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
Man to spend month in prison after 12 vulgar SMSs to ex

Kerri-Anne Mesner
14th Feb 2019 7:18 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2019 12:43 PM
A MAN sent 12 abusive and derogative SMS messages to his former partner in one day which has landed him in Capricornia Correctional Centre.

The man pleaded guilty yesterday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of contravening a protection order, one of possessing an air rifle illegally, one of possessing marijuana and one of possessing drug utensils.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said he contravened the order on November 22 with the 12 messages which got worse each message and included vulgar language.

She said he approached her at Northside Plaza, where he was working, on February 12, had a discussion with her about her clothes and she left.

Ms Marsden said the victim received two messages as she drove home about her parenting of their five-year-old son, using vulgar language.

The man had a one-page criminal record with the first domestic violence offence in 2013 and the next in 2015, which was so bad, he received a prison term.

Magistrate Cameron Press said this defendant was not getting the message about domestic violence.

"This is your seventh conviction for breaching protection orders," he said.

"Your days of not serving time for breaching these orders are over.

"I have doubts rehabilitation will be effective here given your habitual breaching."

Mr Press sentenced the man to six months prison with parole release on March 14, a further sentence of six months prison which was wholly suspended and operational for two years, and 18-months probation.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

