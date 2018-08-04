Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Edward Kenneth Lord.
Edward Kenneth Lord. Contributed
Crime

Man to stand trial over wife's murder following river crash

Hamish Broome
by
4th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man will stand trial in Lismore for the alleged murder of his wife following a suspicious car crash in the Tweed River almost three years ago.

Edward Kenneth Lord, 54, is accused of murdering his wife Michele in October 2015, when the car he was driving with her plunged into the Tweed River on the Tweed Valley Way near Tumbulgum.

Mr Lord pulled his wife, 57, from the sinking wreckage and performed CPR but she died in hospital two days later.

It took until March last year - 18 months after the crash - for detectives to charge Mr Lord with the murder of his wife, alleging the crash was deliberate.

He has been in custody ever since, despite several applications for bail.

Mr Lord was arraigned in the Sydney Supreme Court on Friday.

He will face trial in the Supreme Court in Lismore on April 22 next year.

edward kenneth lord northern rivers crime tweed river
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    premium_icon REVEALED: Valley's top 10 hairdressers as voted by you

    News Three years in a row, the same hairdresser has been named the best in the Valley...

    Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    premium_icon Ghosts in for tough finals challenge

    Rugby League DETERMINED Ghosts want to set up showdown with rivals Rebels.

    • 4th Aug 2018 6:01 AM
    New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    premium_icon New anti-terrorism measures at Grafton Police Station

    Crime New fence blocks off popular thoroughfare

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    Community invited to ceremony to return Namatjira paintings

    News The community is invited to farewell the paintings

    Local Partners