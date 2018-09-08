Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree.
Paramedics were called to a single-motorbike crash at Landsborough this morning, where man was reportedly trapped against a tree. David Nielsen
News

Man injured after motorbike crashes into tree

Ashley Carter
by
7th Sep 2018 12:03 PM

A MAN in his 40s has suffered injuries after his motorbike crashed into a tree this morning at Landsborough.

A Queensland ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to Tunnel Ridge Rd to a single-motorbike crash about 11.45am.

It was reported by the 000 caller that the man was trapped against the tree.

Paramedics treated the man with shoulder and leg injured at the scene. He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

No delays were expected in the area.

landsborough motorbike crash paramedics
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    Tulle twist on plastic bag problem

    News Grafton woman Leah Stevenson from Lasting Impressions Bridal and Formal Wear decided to create her own re-usable produce bags and share them with the community

    Junior decider set to be the best ever

    premium_icon Junior decider set to be the best ever

    Hockey FINEST of Grafton hockeys rising stars on show.

    An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    premium_icon An iconic part of Grafton's history turns 125

    News After 125 years of holding prisoners, jail opens its doors to public

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Missing a bike in Yamba?

    Crime Yamba Police Station in possession of a number of bicycles

    Local Partners