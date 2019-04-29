Man trapped in car after collision in Grafton CBD

Emergency services assist the man out of a car on Pound St.

Tim Jarrett

EMERGENCY services have responded to a traffic collision in which a middle-aged man was trapped in a vehicle on Pound St, Grafton at 3:15pm on Monday afternoon.

The drivers-side door of a silver Ford falcon had to be cut-off to release the driver of the vehicle.

The man was put on an intravenous drip before being taken away in an ambulance.

Traffic was redirected around the police, ambulance, fire crews and SES service vehicles who were in attendance at the scene outside the Grafton Shopping World car park entrance.