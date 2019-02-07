UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle collision

UPDATE:

Emergency services have confirmed one death following the incident in which a vehicle collided with a power pole.

EARLIER:

THERE are reports of a single-car collision on Rogans Bridge Road where a car has collided with a power-pole.

One man is believed to be trapped in the car, and police, ambulance, fire and SES crews are in attendance.

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to the scene, and further emergency services are on route to the scene.