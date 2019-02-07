Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car Collision
Car Collision Mireille Merlet-Shaw
Breaking

UPDATE: Man killed in single-vehicle collision

Adam Hourigan
by
7th Feb 2019 12:31 PM

UPDATE:

Emergency services have confirmed one death following the incident in which a vehicle collided with a power pole. 

MORE: One dead in collision with power pole

 

EARLIER:

THERE are reports of a single-car collision on Rogans Bridge Road where a car has collided with a power-pole.

One man is believed to be trapped in the car, and police, ambulance, fire and SES crews are in attendance.

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to the scene, and further emergency services are on route to the scene.

collision
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    FATAL: One dead in collision with power pole

    premium_icon FATAL: One dead in collision with power pole

    Breaking Emergency services have confirmed death of driver

    • 7th Feb 2019 2:07 PM
    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence

    Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    premium_icon Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    News Brisbane family opts to enjoy the community spirit and wildlife

    Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

    premium_icon Niav's paramedic dreams a step closer

    News Grafton student awarded $3,000 scholarship