Man uses famous rapper's name to hock stolen TV on Facebook

Dwayne Lee Gray, 26, stole a $499 140cm (55 inch) television from Big W using a mate's receipt and was then witnessed by police trying to hock it at a pawn shop.

HE MAY have stolen a famous singer's stage name, but he didn't steal his 'it wasn't me' defence.

However, he left carrying the television because he didn't like the price the shop offered.

The court heard "Shaggy Gray" later sold the television on Facebook for $350 after telling the buyer he had bought it for $600 from Big W and his toddler had ripped up the receipt.

Police said Gray attended Big W on April 12 when one of his friends bought a 140cm television for $499.

Gray returned a short time later with the receipt for the first television, grabbed a trolley and loaded a second television in it before exiting the store.

Gray pleaded guilty to this offence and others in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

His crime spree started on April 9 when police watched him drive an unregistered and uninsured motorbike along Fisher St, Gracemere.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michelle Wedding said Gray turned onto Johnson Rd before he was pulled over by police.

He told them he had just bought the bike and was testing out new parts.

On May 4, Gray got into an argument at City Centre Plaza with a woman he claimed had been calling his partner names.

On May 24, he stole various items from EB Games, Gracemere including five games worth $57.60.

He took them back later that day, claiming he was selling the games for someone under 18 - but was only issued with an in-store credit.

On June 10, police 'caught him red-handed' driving unlicensed.

He had been disqualified on February 15, 2017 for two years.

Gray, who has a nine-page criminal history, had been convicted of driving disqualified three times in the past three years.

He breached a suspended sentence with all these offences.

Defence lawyer Wynnita Ludwick said Gray's partner, the mother of their three children, had recently had a suspected stroke and he had been awarded a carer's pension to look after her.

She said Gray had been in 'a dire financial situation'.

Gray sobbed as Magistrate Cameron Press told him he would be going to prison.

Mr Press ordered Gray to a nine-month head sentence with parole on November 2, 2018, along with $700 in fines, restitution for the television set and to EB Games.

He was also disqualified from driving for a further two years and six months.